Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $278.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day moving average is $261.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

