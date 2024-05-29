Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

