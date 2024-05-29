Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.