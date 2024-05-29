Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 90,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

