Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

