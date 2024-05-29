PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

