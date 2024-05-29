Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH) Plans $25.00 Quarterly Dividend

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

OTC PAWH remained flat at $8,000.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8,000.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8,050.70. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a fifty-two week low of $8,000.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,150.00.

