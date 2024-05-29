Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

