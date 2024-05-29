Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

