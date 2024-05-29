Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29.
SAP Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
