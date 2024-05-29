Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

