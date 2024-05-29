Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys Shares of 4,390 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of OZK traded down $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,940. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.