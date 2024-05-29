Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Invests $211,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $437.20 and a twelve month high of $791.96.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.