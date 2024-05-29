Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 345 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

