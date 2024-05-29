Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

