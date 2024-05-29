Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.74. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 45,900 shares.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
