Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.74. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 45,900 shares.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

