Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Buys 21,061 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,776 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

EVBN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 54,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.