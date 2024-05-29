Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Playtika

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.