Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 17th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.96 million during the quarter.

