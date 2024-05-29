PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Marc Crossman Sells 56,235 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

