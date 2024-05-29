Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Short Interest Up 1,463.6% in May

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 1,463.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 17,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Down 30.1 %

PLTN stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Plutonian Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

