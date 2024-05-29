Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.