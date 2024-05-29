Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
