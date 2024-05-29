Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the April 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 4.0 %

POAHY stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

