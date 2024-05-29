Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 2,473.9% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,968,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.06% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.40.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

