Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $5.82. Precipio shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Precipio Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

