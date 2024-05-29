Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,520,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,677,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal Quality ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1456 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

