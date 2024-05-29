Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.47. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 194,000 shares changing hands.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.