Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.47. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 194,000 shares changing hands.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,752,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 235,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

