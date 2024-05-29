Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGR traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Get Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 850,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 651,344 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.