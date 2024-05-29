Prom Price Tops $10.91 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Prom has a market capitalization of $199.17 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.91 or 0.00016212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,321.57 or 1.00011793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00111516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.90417002 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,808,069.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

