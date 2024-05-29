Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.54 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $201.13 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00016213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.90417002 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,808,069.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

