PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

