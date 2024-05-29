PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in May

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

PTAIY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,061. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.