Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as low as $9.10. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,600 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCYO

Pure Cycle Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $103,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.