Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.3 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.