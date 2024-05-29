Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.23 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

