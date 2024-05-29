Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Lowered by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

