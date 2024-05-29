Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.