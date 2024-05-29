Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $693,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

