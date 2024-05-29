Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Scilex Holding Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Scilex in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scilex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex Price Performance

SCLX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million.

In other Scilex news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scilex news, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Chun purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Scilex by 68.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.