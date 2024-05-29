Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

