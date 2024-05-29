Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$50.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.87. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.