Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Decreased by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

