Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.92 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

