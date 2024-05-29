Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 974.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.