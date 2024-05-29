Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
QUISF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.