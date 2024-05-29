Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

QUISF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

