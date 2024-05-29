QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
