Rakon (RKN) Market Cap Tops $26.23 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $995.59 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

