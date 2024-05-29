Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys $82,900.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ready Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 2,535,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

View Our Latest Report on RC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.