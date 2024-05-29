Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.50

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.50 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86). Record shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.87), with a volume of 57,094 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.47.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

