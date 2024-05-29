Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Company Profile

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

