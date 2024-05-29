Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 547,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

